DMK chief Stalin supports West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tells EC to be 'neutral'

  • Apr 13 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 16:07 ist
Supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the Election Commission must ensure a level playing field for all parties and maintain impartiality.

As Banerjee began a dharna in Kolkata to protest against the poll panel's decision barring her from campaigning for 24 hours, Stalin said 'faith in our democracy rests on free and fair elections.'

In a tweet, the DMK chief said the EC "must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained. # Mamata Banerjee."

After the EC on Monday barred Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party claimed that the poll panel was behaving like a 'wing of the BJP' and alleged the decision smacked of authoritarianism.

The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central police forces and her statement, which allegedly had religious overtones.

