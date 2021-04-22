Mamata cancels poll meetings, will hold virtual address

Mamata cancels all poll meetings amid soaring Covid-19 cases, to address people virtually

Noting that Covid safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning, the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 22 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 23:13 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday cancelled all pre-scheduled poll meetings after the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies for the remaining phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state, and said she will address people virtually.

"In the wake of upsurge in #COVID-19 cases across the country and the ECI order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my pre-scheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually," the Trinamool Congress supremo said on Twitter.

Also Read | EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal in view of Covid-19

She said the schedule for her virtual meetings would be shared shortly.

Noting that Covid safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning, the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect and said no public meeting having more than 500 people would be allowed.

The remaining two phases of polling will be held on April 26 and April 29.

Votes will be counted on May 2. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Assembly Elections 2021
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 