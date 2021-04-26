WB polls: PM Modi urges people to exercise their franchise, follow Covid-19 protocol

With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19 related protocols.
Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of Covid-19.
"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.
The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021
