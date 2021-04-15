Will not stage dharna over 24-hr campaign ban: Ghosh

Will not stage dharna over 24-hr campaign ban: Dilip Ghosh

Banerjee sat on a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest the EC's 24-hour ban on her campaigning

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 23:06 ist
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI file photo

With the Election Commission (EC) having barred him from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that he will strictly abide by the order and not stage a dharna over the poll panel's decision, unlike TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee sat on a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest the EC's 24-hour ban on her campaigning for her comments against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

"I will abide by the Election Commission's order and not stage any dharna on the streets," Ghosh said, in an apparent dig at the TMC chief.

The poll panel has imposed the ban on the state BJP chief for his remarks referring to last week's CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, which killed four people.

Ghosh further said that he would use the opportunity to take rest as he had been undertaking hectic poll campaigns over the past few weeks.

"I will stay at home, eat and rest for a day," he added.

West Bengal
BJP
Dilip Ghosh
Election Commission of India
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

