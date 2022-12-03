Yogi Adityanath calls for Congress 'mukt' Gujarat

Yogi Adityanath calls for Congress 'mukt' Gujarat, cites UP example

A 'Congress-mukt' Gujarat will solve all your problems, said the UP CM

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 03 2022, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 18:20 ist
Adityanath dubbed both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as a 'threat to security and a barrier to development.' Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to rid Gujarat of Congress which he said would solve all problems. He was addressing a rally in support of the BJP contestant in Khambhat town of Anand district on the last day of the campaigning for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Out of the total 182 seats, polling for 89 seats was held on December 1. The remaining 93 constituencies will vote on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Adityanath dubbed both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as a "threat to security and a barrier to development". "Mahatma Gandhi had once said the Congress party should be disbanded once India achieves Independence. Now it is your responsibility to do that. A 'Congress-mukt' Gujarat will solve all your problems," he said.

Also Read | Stakes high for BJP & SP-RLD in Khatauli bypoll

Adityanath said the people of UP gave just two seats to Congress and nil to AAP in the last Assembly elections "as they knew both these parties are a threat to security and a barrier for achieving development".

He accused Congress of creating hindrances in the construction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat after Independence and the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya in the recent past. "Today, Gujarat has become free of curfew and riots. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has successfully eliminated terrorism, Naxalism and separatism," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yogi Adityanath
Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Election 2022
Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 