Respect SC order on Section 6A of Citizenship Act: Gaurav Gogoi

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Assam Accord was a political solution to the problem of illegal migration into Assam.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:00 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 14:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGaurav Gogoi

