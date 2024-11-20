<p>"... People eagerly wait to turn 18 so that they can exercise their right to vote. Chosing a government is their right. And it is the responsibility of the media to ensure that youngsters come out to vote... The glamorous gifts which are being promised to the common man in return for votes, should not be done. The common man will not be lured and they know their real issues": Lyricist Gulzar</p>.<p>"I am whatever I am because of Balasaheb Thackeray. I left Shiv Sena because of Uddhav Thackeray. His thoughts are not good. They are not going to get more than 10-12 seats. 161 MLAs of Mahayuti are going to win and then the alliance of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena will come to power...Whatever happened with Vinod Tawde was not right. He is a senior leader, this should not have happened...," Narayan Rane said.</p>.<p>"It is a precious privilege to have the opportunity to exercise voting, and I am absolutely delighted that we have this privilege, and I would encourage everyone to turn out and exercise their option and vote today," says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as he casts his vote at a polling booth in Peddar Road, Mumbai.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met with the Presidents of Brazil, Chile and Argentina here and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas such as defence, energy, biofuels and agriculture.</p><p>Modi, who arrived here on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency.</p>.<p>"...There are 4 such audios of Supriya Sule... Today Supriya Sule is saying that this is AI generated, this is not my voice whereas her own brother is saying that this is her voice. So very clearly we can hear what instructions Supriya Sule is giving and not only Supriya Sule, you can also see Nana Patole how he is giving instructions to Amitabh Gupta who is the commissioner...In the chat that has taken place in the chat box, in Signal app, apart from Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, there are some other big players. If there is any biggest player in this game of loot and corruption in this country, then it is Sonia ji and Rahul ji. And the way these things are happening allegedly and crores of rupees are involved in it, 235 crores rupees which we are hearing... We would like Rahul ji to hold a press conference on this and also give clarification from his side that did he not give instructions to Nana Patole? The way Supriya Sule is instructing that don't play games with me, I need money immediately. And this transaction of Rs 235 crore is happening from Dubai, what is the reality behind it?...": BJP MP Sambit Patra</p>.<p>"The biggest festival in democracy is being celebrated now. Me and my family have cast our votes. I would like to appeal to brothers and sisters of Maharashtra to vote as it is not just our right, but our responsibility as well," says Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency Devendra Fadnavis after voting</p>.<p>"In six months from the LS elections, the time has come to decide the fortune of Maharashtra. I was seeing the response of people at all the six constituencies of North Mumbai since morning, I am happy that people are coming out in large numbers, and are eager to vote. The Election Commission has made good arrangements, smooth voting is happening, there is no problem. I hope there would be more than 60 pc voter turnout. I would like to appeal people to vote, it is not just a vote, you will be the craftsman to decide the future of Maharashtra, and Mumbai... We will keep Maharashtra as number one state," says Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal</p>.<p>On allegations against him and Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Congress president & party's candidate from Sakoli, Nana Patole says "The entire country knows my voice. PM Modi knows my voice very well. BJP has started such kind of politics as they are afraid to lose. Yesterday Vinod Tade was caught distributing money and liquor was found in the storehouse of Devendra Fandnis' PA. These people want to bring Vote jihad and liquor jihad to Maharashtra...Yesterday itself, we issued a defamation notice to him and also registered an FIR. Our legal cell will get the matter rectified. Our government is coming, we will teach such dishonest BJP a lesson in a very systematic way..."</p>.<p>"Maharashtra is a progressive, prosperous and rich state of the country. This state receives maximum foreign investment. There's good Industrial development in the state. One of the most important things is that agriculture export is also rising. It is a role model for the state. A good government and leadership can change Maharashtra's future. Voting is a festival of democracy, and I want to appeal to people to use their fundamental right to vote and strengthen the democracy. I believe we will win the election with a good majority," says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari</p>.<p>2004 - 11th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: 63.4 %</p><p>2009 - 12th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: 59.6 %</p><p>2014 - 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: 63.08 %</p><p>2019 - 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: 61.1 %</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday. The incident, which triggered a slugfest between the ruling BJP and the opposition party, took place at around 8 pm on Monday and Anil Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, from where he was discharged on Tuesday. </p>.<p>"All of this is false. Vinod Tawde didn't indulge in any cash for vote. He had a meeting...Senior leaders of the BJP and he have clearly said earlier that nothing like this has happened."</p>.<p>Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & JMM candidate for Gandey assembly by-election, says, "This is the first time after the formation of Jharkhand that the women in the state have been given their respect that they deserve...Hemant Soren has been working very well as a young Chief Minister. They (BJP) do not want to talk about development, they only want to talk about division. We are definitely going to form our government in the state..."</p>.<p>"I appeal to you please come and vote. It is ridiculous that we have to appeal to come and cast your votes. This is your state, your country, if there is love for the country then please come and cast your votes. Rural Maharashtra is charged up to vote..."Musician Vishal Dadlani</p>.<p>"I would like to appeal to everyone to vote, this is our right and duty. Whoever they should vote, but vote. My main issue is education. I would vote for a candidate who talk about development of Maharashtra, and welfare of kids as well. I would ask people not to procrastinate, then you will not have the right to go on social media (write), don't cheat your state Maharashtra, come out for a while," says veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai</p>.<p>"People should vote and I am confident that people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state," he said after voting.</p>.<p> "It is everybody's responsibility to go out and vote. It's very important for the country..."</p>.<p>"It is the morning of hope for Jharkhand. Twenty five years of Jharkhand is going to complete. The people are going to choose a government which will rule for five years. There is an atmosphere to save 'maati-beti-roti'. I am going to vote. We will get full majority, and form the government," says BJP candidate from Chandankiyari Amar Kumar Bauri.</p>.<p>Today in Katewadi, as a responsible citizen of this country, I exercised my right to vote with my family. The people of the state are requested to exercise their fundamental right to vote, give their valuable vote to the right leadership and play an important role in strengthening the democracy: Ajit Pawar</p>.<p>"I have cast my vote. It's very important to vote and everyone should do it. Whether you are old or young, please make yourself available because one vote can change the country," says actor Gautami Kapoor</p>.<p>"Eknath Shinde has done good developmental work. He has led the state well and we believe he will continue to work for development for the next five years. Jharkhand voted on 41 assembly seats in the first phase on November 13.

A day after he sustained serious injuries on his head in an incident of stone-pelting in Nagpur, former home minister Anil Deshmukh vowed to teach BJP a lesson even as the saffron party claimed that the incident was a political stunt by the NCP (SP) leader.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi used Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hai toh safe hei' (if one stands united, then they will be safe) slogan to attack the BJP.

Voting for all the 288 seats in Maharashtra and the second phase of 38 seats in Jharkhand will be held on Wednesday in which the BJP and the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties are heading for close contest.

This phase will decide the electoral fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) besides more than 500 other candidates who are contesting in 38 of the total 81 assembly seats. 