Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: First ever polls in state where no re-poll ordered

Bihar has always hogged the limelight for its controversial elections, marred by violence and re-polling.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Valmiki NagarRamnagarNarkatiaganjBagahaLauriyaNautanChanpatiaBettiahSiktaRaxaulSugauliNarkatiyaHarsidhiGovindganjKesariaKalyanpurPipraMadhubanMotihariChiraiaDhakaSheoharRigaBathnahaPariharSursandBajpattiSitamarhiRunnisaidpurBelsandHarlakhiBenipattiKhajauliBabubarhiBisfiMadhubaniRajnagarJhanjharpurPhulparasLaukahaNirmaliPipraSupaulTriveniganjChhatapurNarpatganjRaniganjForbesganjArariaJokihatSiktiBahadurganjThakurganjKishanganjKochadhamanAmourBaisiKasbaBanmankhiRupauliDhamdahaPurniaKatiharKadwaBalrampurPranpurManihariBarariKorhaAlamnagarBihariganjSingheshwarMadhepuraSonbarshaSaharsaSimri BakhtiarpurMahishiKusheshwar AsthanGaura BauramBenipurAlinagarDarbhanga RuralDarbhangaHayaghatBahadurpurKeotiJaleGaighatAuraiMinapurBochahanSakraKurhaniMuzaffarpurKantiBarurajParooSahebganjBaikunthpurBarauliGopalganjKuchaikoteBhoreHathuaSiwanZiradeiDarauliRaghunathpurDaraundaBarhariaGoriakothiMaharajganjEkmaManjhiBaniapurTaraiyaMarhauraChapraGarkhaAmnourParsaSonpurHajipurLalganjVaishaliMahuaRaja PakarRaghopurMahnarPatepurKalyanpurWarisnagarSamastipurUjiarpurMorwaSarairanjanMohiuddinnagarBibhutipurRoseraHasanpurCheria-BariarpurBachhwaraTeghraMatihaniSahebpur KamalBegusaraiBakhriAlauliKhagariaBeldaurParbattaBihpurGopalpurPirpaintiKahalgaonBhagalpurSultanganjNathnagarAmarpurDhoraiyaBankaKatoriaBelharTarapurMungerJamalpurSuryagarhaLakhisaraiSheikhpuraBarbighaAsthawanBiharsharifRajgirIslampurHilsaNalandaHarnautMokamaBarhBakhtiarpurDighaBankipurKumhrarPatna SahibFatuhaDanapurManerPhulwariMasaurhiPaliganjBikramSandeshBarharaArrahAgiaonTarariJagdishpurShahpurBrahampurBuxarDumraonRajpurRamgarhMohaniaBhabuaChainpurChenariSasaramKargaharDinaraNokhaDehriKarakatArwalKurthaJehanabadGhosiMakhdumpurGohObraNabinagarKutumbaAurangabadRafiganjGuruaSherghatiImamganjBarachattiBodh GayaGaya TownTikariBelaganjAtriWazirganjRajauliHisuaNawadaGobindpurWarsaliganjSikandraJamuiJhajhaChakaiLoad More
Assembly Elections 2025 | BIHAR|
Published 13 November 2025, 12:42 IST
BiharElection Commission of IndiaECElection comissionBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us