<p>Patna: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday asserted that the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority in Bihar after the assembly polls.</p>.<p>Sai, who arrived here to participate in the nomination filing of several BJP candidates, told reporters that Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.</p>.PM Modi is 'frightened' of US President Trump: Rahul Gandhi.<p>“The central government has been continuously making efforts to make Bihar a fully developed state. The NDA will once again form government with a thumping majority in Bihar when the assembly poll results are out,” he said.</p>.<p>“I have come to take part in the filing of nomination papers of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state minister Nitin Nabin,” Sai said.</p>.<p>While BJP’s Nabin is seeking re-election from the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna, Choudhary has been fielded by the party from the Tarapur assembly seat.</p>