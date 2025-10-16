Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA will return to power in Bihar with thumping majority, says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 07:05 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 07:05 IST
