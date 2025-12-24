Menu
world

Southeastern Taiwan shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage

The quake shook buildings ​in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 ‌miles), ‌the administration said.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 10:49 IST

Published 24 December 2025, 10:49 IST
World newsTaiwan

