Chhattisgarh

LIVE
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Constituency-wise Updates: Kawardha, Kasdol constituencies to see 20 rounds of counting

The Election Commission will soon start counting to see how each party performed in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. Will the Congress hold on to power as exit polls have predicted, or is there hope for the BJP? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:31 IST

23:3102 Dec 2023

For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers

21:1502 Dec 2023

While Kawardha and Kasdol constituencies will see 20 rounds of counting, the lowest, at 12, will be held in Manendragarh and Bhilai Nagar constituencies: Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale

21:1502 Dec 2023

In Ambikapur constituency, the BJP has fielded a fresh face, Rajesh Agrawal, against Deputy CM T S Singh Deo

21:1202 Dec 2023

Patan seat, represented by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel

17:5102 Dec 2023

Check out Assembly election results of Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, and six other constituencies right here:

Kanker

Keshkal

Kondagaon

Narayanpur

Bastar

Jagdalpur

Chitrakot

Dantewara

Bijapur

Konta

Check out Assembly election results of Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, and six other constituencies right here:

Pandariya

Kawardha

Khairagarh

Dongargarh

Rajnandgaon

Dongargaon

Khujji

Mohala-Manpur

Antagarh

Bhanupratappur

Check out Assembly election results of Gunderdehi, Patan, Durg Gramin, and six other constituencies right here:

Gunderdehi

Patan

Durg Gramin

Durg City

Bhilai Nagar

Vaishali Nagar

Ahiwara

Saja

Bemetara

Navagarh

Check out Assembly election results of Raipur City South, Arang, Abhanpur, and six other constituencies right here:

Raipur City South

Arang

Abhanpur

Rajim

Bindranawagarh

Sihawa

Kurud

Dhamtari

Sanjari Balod

Dondi Lohara

17:5102 Dec 2023

Check out Assembly election results of Khallari, Mahasamund, Bilaigarh, and six other constituencies right here:

Khallari

Mahasamund

Bilaigarh

Kasdol

Balodabazar

Bhatapara

Dharsiwa

Raipur City Gramin

Raipur City West

Raipur City North

Check out Assembly election results of Beltara, Masturi, Akaltara, and six other constituencies right here:

Beltara

Masturi

Akaltara

Janjgir-Champa

Sakti

Chandrapur

Jaijaipur

Pamgarh

Saraipali

Basna

(Published 02 December 2023, 22:37 IST)
