Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Constituency-wise Updates: Kawardha, Kasdol constituencies to see 20 rounds of counting
The Election Commission will soon start counting to see how each party performed in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. Will the Congress hold on to power as exit polls have predicted, or is there hope for the BJP? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers
While Kawardha and Kasdol constituencies will see 20 rounds of counting, the lowest, at 12, will be held in Manendragarh and Bhilai Nagar constituencies: Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale
In Ambikapur constituency, the BJP has fielded a fresh face, Rajesh Agrawal, against Deputy CM T S Singh Deo
Patan seat, represented by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP fielding the chief minister's distant nephew and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel
Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, and six other constituencies
Kanker
Keshkal
Kondagaon
Narayanpur
Bastar
Jagdalpur
Chitrakot
Dantewara
Bijapur
Konta
Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, and six other constituencies
Pandariya
Kawardha
Khairagarh
Dongargarh
Rajnandgaon
Dongargaon
Khujji
Mohala-Manpur
Antagarh
Bhanupratappur
Gunderdehi, Patan, Durg Gramin, and six other constituencies
Gunderdehi
Patan
Durg Gramin
Durg City
Bhilai Nagar
Vaishali Nagar
Ahiwara
Saja
Bemetara
Navagarh
Raipur City South, Arang, Abhanpur, and six other constituencies
Raipur City South
Arang
Abhanpur
Rajim
Bindranawagarh
Sihawa
Kurud
Dhamtari
Sanjari Balod
Dondi Lohara
Khallari, Mahasamund, Bilaigarh, and six other constituencies
Khallari
Mahasamund
Bilaigarh
Kasdol
Balodabazar
Bhatapara
Dharsiwa
Raipur City Gramin
Raipur City West
Raipur City North
Beltara, Masturi, Akaltara, and six other constituencies