Chhattisgarh polls: Parties that have been in power since Independence

The first phase of polling to 20 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh took place November 7, and Tuesday, and the second phase of polling is scheduled on November 17.
The results of the election will be declared on December 3.
All major political parties have ensured to carry out great election campaigns before the second phase of the assembly elections.
In the same context, let us have a look at the political parties that have been in power in the state of Chhattisgarh since independence.
In the 1998 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, National Congress secured a majority of the seats. Digvijaya Singh took the oath of office as the new chief minister for the second time.
After the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000 was passed, a new state of Chhattisgarh was carved out of it.
90 seats were allocated to the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from the 320 seats in the undivided legislative assembly, leaving 230 seats for Madhya Pradesh.
1. 1998 Assembly elections: Indian National Congress (INC)
Since INC had majority of the seats, the region's party senior leader reAjit Jogi was made first interim Chief Minister of the state of Chhattisgarh. His tenure was from Nov 1, 2000 to Dec 7, 2003, for a total of three years and thirty-four days of office.
2. 2003, 2008, and 2013 Assembly elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
BJP leader Raman Singh emerged victorious in 2003, 2008 and 2018 Assembly election in Chhattiscarh, and till date, has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state.
His tenure was from Dec 7, 2003 to Dec 17, 2018.
3. 2018 Assembly elections: Indian National Congress (INC)
After a long BJP rule in the state, INC leader and Chhatisgarh’s incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel won the Assembly election in the year 2018. Baghel took office as CM on December 17, 2018.