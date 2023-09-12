Home
Chhattisgarh

Congress appoints Charan Dass Mahant as Screening Committee member for Chhattisgarh polls

Other members of the Chhattisgarh Screening Committee are L Hanumanthaiah and Netta D'Souza.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 19:54 IST

Follow Us

The Congress on Monday appointed former Union minister Charan Dass Mahant as a member of the Screening Committee for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

The committee is chaired by former Union minister Ajay Maken and will be screening the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Charan Das Mahant as member of the Screening Committee for the ensuing Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections-2023, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party read.

Other members of the Chhattisgarh Screening Committee are L Hanumanthaiah and Netta D'Souza.

Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary In-charge Kumari Selja, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo and AICC Secretaries In-charge of the state are ex-officio members of the panel.

(Published 11 September 2023, 19:54 IST)
India News Congress Indian Politics Chhattisgarh

