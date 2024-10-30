Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Congress' lies exposed: Nayab Saini on EC response to rigging allegations

The EC on Tuesday rejected Congress' allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the polls, saying the party was raising "the smoke of a generic doubt" like it did in the past.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 08:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 08:29 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryanaCogressNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us