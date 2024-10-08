Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Exit polls miss voters' pulse once again

<p>It seems like the pollsters have been failing to capture the pulse of the nation elections after elections. After getting the Lok Sabha election predictions way off the mark, it looks like the exit polls have yet again left them gasping for breath with their prediction of the Haryana election results going astray.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana-may-see-congress-comeback-after-decade-no-clear-winner-in-jk-3221028">exit polls</a> for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were released on October 5 after the end of the state elections in Haryana with voting in single-phase this time. Most exit polls had predicted an easy win for the Congress party giving an edge to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir in the Assembly elections 2024. </p><p>Haryana <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-6790-voter-turnout-recorded-figure-inches-closer-to-2019-turnout-3221713">recorded a voter turnout </a>of 67.90 per cent this time with the BJP claiming that it will return to power for a third consecutive term. </p><p>Most of the exit polls predicted a decisive win for the Congress-CPI(M) combine in Haryana predicted to nab a minimum of 44 seats and a maximum of 65 in an Assembly of 90.</p><p>While the early trends saw Congress leading in majority of seats in Haryana, the trends turned the other way a few hours into counting with the BJP leading in 50 seats and the Congress maintaining its lead in 34 seats. Going by the current trends, the BJP is set to form a government in Haryana for the third consecutive term.</p>.<p><strong>Follow our Live coverage of Haryana election results <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">here.</a></strong></p>.<p>Take a look at the pollsters and their predictions for Haryana, which is now swinging a way: </p><ul><li><p><em>Dainik Bhaskar</em> predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the Haryana Assembly. </p></li><li><p>According to <em>Axis My India</em> exit poll projections, the Congress was predicted to get 59 seats in the state while the BJP were at 23 seats.</p></li><li><p>The <em>C-Voter-India Today</em> polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana.</p></li><li><p><em>Peoples' Pulse</em> exit poll gave the Congress 49-60 seats and the BJP 20-32 seats in Haryana.</p></li></ul><p>The key parties in the fray for Haryana are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats saw a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.</p><p><em><strong>(</strong>All figures mentioned are during the time of filing of the copy)</em></p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 