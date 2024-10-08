Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Jind constituency result

<p>The Jind constituency in the district of Jind was one of the 90 seats that went to polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana">Haryana</a> this year. As many as 183568 voters in the seat were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections in 2019. </p><p>This time, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Assembly elections</a> in the state are being held alongside Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Of the 90 seats going to the polls in Haryana, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), while there are no reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs).</p><p><strong>Background to the Haryana Assembly elections:</strong></p><p>Soon after the election schedule was announced, Haryana saw its polling date changed in light of the Bishnoi community festival.</p><p>Under the <ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a></ins>'s rule, the state has seen troubles in the recent past, including the 2023 Nuh violence. </p><p>Farmers in the state have also agitated against the Modi government at the Centre with the latest round of protests taking place in February this year.</p><p><em><strong><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Follow DH’s full coverage of the Assembly Elections</a></ins></strong></em></p><p>BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has already come under fire from her own party for saying the now-repealed farm laws should be brought back, forcing the Mandi representative to retract her statement.</p><p>While <ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a></ins> and <ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP</a></ins> could not work out an alliance in the state, both I.N.D.I.A. bloc members will be looking to capitalise on a good Lok Sabha performance and dent the BJP's presence in the north with a win in Haryana.</p><p><strong>What happened in the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections in Haryana?</strong></p><p>The Jind constituency had 183568 eligible voters in 2019, but only saw 123048 votes polled—a turnout of 67.0 %.</p><p>BJP candidate Dr. Krishan Lal Middha won the Jind constituency in the 2019 elections, with a margin of 12508 votes.</p>