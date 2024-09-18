Haryana Polls 2024 | Fighting as Independent as people of Hisar wanted me to contest: Savitri Jindal

Chandigarh: Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Jindal, who has entered the poll fray in Haryana as an Independent after she failed to get a BJP ticket, on Wednesday said she is contesting because of the wishes of the people of Hisar and if elected, she will strongly raise their voice in the assembly.

"People of Hisar are my family and it is they who wanted me to contest," 74-year-old Jindal, a former Haryana minister, told PTI over phone.

She said, if elected, she will strongly raise the voice of her constituents in the Vidhan Sabha.