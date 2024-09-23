Assembly Elections 2024: Haryana's tryst with coalition politics: As polls near, a look back at the state's experience

On October 5, 2024, voters in Haryana will head to the polls to elect representatives for the state's 90-member 15th Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Haryana, with 2.01 crore registered voters, including 1.06 crore men and 0.95 crore women, has long been home to a multi-party system since its inception in 1966.

The state's political landscape is often characterised by factionalism, dynastic influences, caste-based politics, and frequent defections — famously dubbed 'Aaya Rams-Gaya Rams'.

Over the decades, the number of contesting parties has skyrocketed from 9 in 1977 to 72 in 2019, ensuring that the state has never seen a two-party contest. This multiplicity of players has also given rise to coalition governments time and again.

As Haryana braces for another election season, here’s a look back at the state’s history of coalition governments.