Assembly bypolls in four states sees 50-70% turnout; ID checks, murder mar UP voting

While the polling percentage in Kerala was 70.51, it was 63 in Punjab, 57.64 in Uttarakhand and 49.3 in Uttar Pradesh. The final figures are likely to change.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 15:47 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 15:47 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBypolls

