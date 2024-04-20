'Atmosphere good for Congress, I.N.D.I.A. as there is no Modi wave in Karnataka,' says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while speking to the media on Saturday said that the atmosphere for Congress and I.N.D.I.A. is good in Karnataka and the entire nation, as there is no Modi wave and there is anti-incumbency against the Modi Government, since their candidates are seeking votes in the name of Modi and depending on him, he said.

Regarding the response of BJP and especially JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy about the advertisement of a 'Container' (Chombu) that Congress led State Government has emptied 'State treasury' and 'begging to fill that container,' he said, "Our treasury has not emptied. Besides implementing guarantee schemes, we are taking up developmental works too."

"With that advertisement, we are only telling people, especially the poor, that the Modi Government has not fulfilled their promises like bringing black money from abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh to each account or doubling farmer's income and so on. So we are telling people that they have given them an empty container and not brought them good days," he added.