'Atmosphere good for Congress, I.N.D.I.A. as there is no Modi wave in Karnataka,' says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while speking to the media on Saturday said that the atmosphere for Congress and I.N.D.I.A. is good in Karnataka and the entire nation, as there is no Modi wave and there is anti-incumbency against the Modi Government, since their candidates are seeking votes in the name of Modi and depending on him, he said.
Regarding the response of BJP and especially JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy about the advertisement of a 'Container' (Chombu) that Congress led State Government has emptied 'State treasury' and 'begging to fill that container,' he said, "Our treasury has not emptied. Besides implementing guarantee schemes, we are taking up developmental works too."
"With that advertisement, we are only telling people, especially the poor, that the Modi Government has not fulfilled their promises like bringing black money from abroad and depositing Rs 15 lakh to each account or doubling farmer's income and so on. So we are telling people that they have given them an empty container and not brought them good days," he added.
Regarding HDK's comment that it is the "habit of Siddaramaiah to destroy those who helped him (pushing ladder which he climbed) and he would soon say that Congress will be finished like the way he is telling JD(S) will be finished," Siddaramaiah replied, "JD(S) has now become a communal party by joining BJP and not a secular party any more. So I have only told that they should dissolve JD(S)."
On HDK's comment that Congress is scared of BJP-JD(S) alliance, he said, "Infact they are scared of Congress and hence they both have come together. We are facing elections independently, without any fear."
About BJP's protest regarding the recent Hubbali murder case and Kumarswamy's allegation that law and order has collapsed in the state, CM Siddaramaiah said, "It is unfortunate that they are using a death for political gain. I strongly condemn that murder. Such incidents happen at all times. But we are taking such incidents seriously and we will ensure that the accused are punished stringently. Infact the law and order and situation of peace in Karnataka is much better compared to any of the States."
(Published 20 April 2024, 10:21 IST)