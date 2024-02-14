JOIN US
BJP chief J P Nadda is RS poll candidate from Gujarat, ex-CM Chavan from Maharashtra

The BJP has released a fresh list of additional candidates for the Rajya Sabha poll, four from Gujarat and and three from Maharashtra. The list includes BJP party president J P Nadda from Gujarat and Ashok Chavan, Medha Kulkarni from Maharashtra.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 09:11 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday fielded its President J P Nadda for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan from his home state.

Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The BJP's latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls has seven nominees - four for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.

Nadda is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh, but the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat from the Congress-ruled state.

Union ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, both from Gujarat, and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra have not been renominated amid a possibility that they may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

(Published 14 February 2024, 09:11 IST)
