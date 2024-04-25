JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP moves poll panel over ‘chombu’ advertisement

'The intention of this advertisement was to drive home a point that the Central government has cheated the state, which is absolutely false,' the complaint said.
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 01:57 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru:  The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer - Karnataka, demanding the Election Commission of India to direct the ruling Congress party to publish an apology, for issuing defamatory advertisements against the BJP. 

"It has published an advertisement with a heading - Chombu (Empty Vessel) - along with its photograph. The word 'chombu' is a Kannada slang and is used to denote 'being cheated or empty promises'," the complaint noted.

"The intention of this advertisement was to drive home a point that the Central government has cheated the state, which is absolutely false," the complaint added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 April 2024, 01:57 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaECIpoll code violationLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT