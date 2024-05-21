Congress demands apology from PM Modi over Patra's remark on Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a controversial remark on Lord Jagannath made by BJP Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra.

Patra while talking to reporters on Monday, had said that the state's most revered deity 'Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'

Later, Patra clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue' and he wanted to mean that the PM was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath and not the other way round.