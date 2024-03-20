DMK releases first list of candidates, manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday released the first list of candidates in a party meeting at the Arivalayam headquarters in Chennai.

The party renominated Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai (Central), Tamizhachi Thangapandian from Chennai (South), Kalanidhi Veerasamy from Chennai (North), S Jagathrakshagan (Arakkonam), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), and Kathir Anand (Vellore)

Along with this, the other nominees are: A Mani (Dharmapuri), C N Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai), T M Selvaganapathy from Salem, K E Prakash from Erode, A Raja (Nilgiris), Ganapathy P Rajkumar (Coimbatore), Arun Nehru (Perambalur), S Murasoli (Thanjavur), Thanga Tamilselvan (Theni), & Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi).