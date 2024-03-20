DMK releases first list of candidates, manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday released the first list of candidates in a party meeting at the Arivalayam headquarters in Chennai.
The party renominated Dayanidhi Maran from Chennai (Central), Tamizhachi Thangapandian from Chennai (South), Kalanidhi Veerasamy from Chennai (North), S Jagathrakshagan (Arakkonam), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), and Kathir Anand (Vellore)
Along with this, the other nominees are: A Mani (Dharmapuri), C N Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai), T M Selvaganapathy from Salem, K E Prakash from Erode, A Raja (Nilgiris), Ganapathy P Rajkumar (Coimbatore), Arun Nehru (Perambalur), S Murasoli (Thanjavur), Thanga Tamilselvan (Theni), & Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi).
In total, there are 11 new faces in the party's first list. DMK also released its manifesto in the same meeting in presence of CM M K Stalin.
"It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people's manifesto," Stalin said as he added that when the the BJP came to power in 2014, they "destroyed" India.
"We have formed the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and we will form our government in 2024," Stalin said exuding confidence.
(Published 20 March 2024, 05:19 IST)