High temperature drives parties to reschedule campaigning

The leaders of various political parties have rescheduled their election campaign due to the sweltering heat as temperatures hover around 44 degree Celsius at many places in North Karnataka.
The parties advise grassroots workers to pay attention to their health while participating in the campaigns. Several arrangements have been made to protect them from the impact of the heat wave.
The Congress and BJP leaders hold public meetings before 11 am and after 4 pm when temperatures come down. Meetings are being conducted indoors between 12 noon and 4 pm. The peak temperature hours have been reserved to formulate poll strategies.
The leaders have also advised their party workers to carry umbrellas, hats and footwear with drinking water while making door-to-door visits.
Kalaburagi Rural district BJP president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi said the party is organising meetings at marriage halls at the panchayat level as it is difficult to mobilise people in open public spaces in the sweltering heat.
The party workers from two or three villages join together and conduct meetings at halls that accommodate 1,000 people. “We also supply buttermilk, lemon juice and drinking water to the party workers,” he added.
Raichur District Congress Committee president and MLA Shivaraj Patil said public meetings are being organised in the evening under pandals. He also said that the time between 12 noon and 4 pm is utilised for holding meetings with religious heads belonging to various communities.
Patil said high temperatures are not new to the district. “The loyal party workers will attend the public meetings despite the heat. We prefer halls, where coolers or air conditioners are available, to hold meetings,” Patil added.
The district administrations have directed political parties to compulsorily erect shamianas and ensure the supply of drinking water at public meetings.
Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has directed the health officials to reserve beds in primary health centres, taluk and district hospitals for patients affected by the heat wave.
The campaigning will intensify in the region once the process of filing the nomination papers begins on April 12. The political leaders in the Belagavi district have claimed that more workers are not turning up for campaigning due to the rising temperatures.
They also said that the rallies and road shows are getting good responses in the evening hours.
Belagavi Rural District Congress president Vinay Navalgatti said that the scorching summer heat has affected campaigning during the day with party leaders and workers facing inconveniences.
Bidar Agriculture Science Centre technical officer Basavaraj Biradar said there will be high temperatures in Kalyana Karnataka after April 15 as the region will witness more than 40 degrees Celsius.