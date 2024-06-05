Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Constituencies with the highest number of NOTA votes

Indore on Tuesday re-wrote history by registering the highest-ever NOTA votes in the country at 2,18,674, breaking the previous NOTA record of Gopalganj in Bihar.

Araku in Andhra Pradesh was a distant second, recording 50,470 NOTA votes this time around.

Odisha's Nabarangpur seat followed closely behind, with 43,268 NOTA votes tallied.

Bihar's Gopalganj in 2024 received 42,863 NOTA votes, a little less than the 51,660 NOTA votes recorded in the constituency in the 2019 LS polls, which was a record back then. Kodarma in Jharkhand also received 42,152 NOTA votes this time, wrapping up the top five constituencies in this regard.

These five were followed by Koraput, Hajipur, Bastar, Jhanjharpur, and Dahod, which received 37,131, 36,927, 36,758, 35,928, and 34,938 NOTA votes respectively, this time around.