In Hindi heartland, farmer distress isn't holding back PM Modi

Take spending. The gap between rural and urban consumption has narrowed and smartphones have reached India’s smallest villages. The latest consumption figures show spending on food fell to just below half of household incomes. But monthly spending in cities is still more than 70 per cent higher than in rural areas, even after the gap narrowed. Youth unemployment weighs. Farm plots are shrinking, water is scarce and yields lag global rivals. And yet more people are dependent on the sector — not less.

“India is going through what we call a stunted structural transformation. The value generated by agriculture is now about 14 per cent, but the population dependent on agriculture is still close to 50 per cent,” said Thiagu Ranganathan at the Centre for Development Studies in southern India, who works on the agricultural economy. Not enough jobs have been created in areas like manufacturing, he said, while the early benefits of the green revolution and its reliance on chemicals are beginning to wane.

Almost all of the farmers and other laborers interviewed across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported incomes squeezed by rising costs, paltry work opportunities and high debts.

One of Modi’s splashiest promises in 2016 was to double farming incomes by 2022. But that’s been quietly dropped. Between 2015 and 2019, the latest year with available data, incomes have only risen from a base of roughly 8,000 rupees a month to a little more than Rs 10,000 in nominal terms.

“If we look at the last 10 years, there hasn’t been much development in this area,” says Raja Bhaiya, who runs the aid group Vidya Dham Samiti, in the Banda district of southern Uttar Pradesh.

“Some people are still not getting pensions, social protection schemes are not reaching villages, safe drinking water is not accessible, medical facilities are not working properly.”

In the town of Atarra, the strain was visible among a crowd of men in thin, grimy jackets. On a cool morning, they gathered along the state highway waiting to be picked up for work. All of them hoped for construction jobs, which can pay Rs 400 (just under $5) a day — almost double what most would earn working on farms.

Rampal, a 47-year-old landless laborer and father of four, was among those huddling in the chill. He manages to find work about 15 days a month, he said.

Despite the sporadic opportunities, Rampal, who goes by one name, and most of those gathered support the BJP.

“Nothing has happened yet, but I will vote for the BJP again as I hope they’ll provide a house and a good road near our village,” he said.

Back in Rampal’s village a few kilometers away, Khamhaura, infrastructure is scarce. Women wash clothes and clean cooking utensils at a water pump, using silt to scrub aluminum bowls. There’s no running water beyond that, though locals say pipes were installed two years ago, raising at least the promise of household connections.

There’s limited evidence here of Modi’s national sanitation drive and efforts to end open defecation, widely perceived as a success. One home has a hole dug into the ground. The owner said he hoped cash from the government would arrive to finish building the toilet. It hasn’t yet.

“There’s been no improvement in our lives in the last 10 years,” said Usha, who uses only one name and makes Rs 100 or Rs 200 a day (just over $1 to $2) toiling on farms. “Our house is covered with plastic sheets to protect us from the rain. The free food from the government lasts about 10 days. Then we are left to eat boiled potatoes and tomatoes, the cheapest, and whatever grain we can buy at market prices.”

The story isn’t different for farmers who own land.

In nearby Khanpur, Shiv Baran Singh, 67, grows rice and wheat on 10 acres and sells higher-end varieties to private traders. He has some of the trappings of rural middle class life: a second-hand tractor, a grain separator, a television, a handful of cows, even private primary school for his grandniece to avoid the chronic absenteeism of state alternatives. There is water, an electricity connection and a motorbike.

Still, sitting under a tree outside the brick building that doubles as the family’s sleeping area and grain store, he explained that costs are rising too fast — far outpacing yields. Fertilisers are virtually impossible to obtain at government-controlled prices.

“If you ask me about what I have gained in the last 10 years, I can only say a debt of nearly Rs 5,00,000,” he says, clutching a wooden cane. Farmers protesting near New Delhi are right, he said. Prices are simply too low.

“We can manage our expenses but there are no savings,” he said. “We would not have such a huge debt if we made enough money from the farm.”