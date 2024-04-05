JMM to launch poll campaign with ‘Ulgulan Maha rally’ in Ranchi on April 21

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will kick-off its Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state with a 'Ulgulan (revolution) Maha rally' scheduled at Prabhat Tara ground here on April 21, a party official said on Friday.

This decision was taken during JMM’s legislature party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren, here on Friday.

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, also attended the meeting.

Discussions in the meeting revolved around finalising candidates for the remaining three seats in its fold and devising strategies to secure victory for opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates in all the 14 seats in Jharkhand.