Lok Sabha 2024 elections: 1 lakh students in Assam write post cards urging parents to vote

Guwahati: The social media and messaging apps may have become part of their lives but more than one lakh students in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday took to the old postcards urging their parents to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections.
One lakh students, hailing from 526 educational institutions across Kamrup district, between Class VIII and Class XI, crafted heartfelt appeals on postcards, beseeching their parents to cast their votes on the election day for their better future, for a more participative democracy, for growth of India, Kamrup District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Keerthi Jalli, said.
The initiative was taken by Kamrup election district as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of the EC with a slogan, 'Maa-Deutaloi Votdanor Ahbaan' (appeals to parents to cast votes). The primary objective was to achieve a 100% voter turnout for this Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7 in Kamrup, Jalli said in a statement.
Elections for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam are scheduled on April 19, 26 and May 7.
"With a target of one lakh households, we intend to touch atleast seven lakh people that would include parents and grandparents, which is 90% of our voter population The remaining 10% young voters are being targeted in a more creative way," she further said.
The initiative encourages students to choose art form to express their appeal. Students have been given the famous yellow post card of Indian postal department.
These post cards have been stamped with Kamrupa and Luit (black softshell turtle) election mascot of Kamrup district. These letters will then be posted to individual residences. Upon receipt of the letter within 15 days, students are encouraged to upload selfies with their parents and postcards.
The letter reaches just in time to remind the parents that it is time to vote on May 7. The writing exercise is aimed at generating enthusiasm in the children as a shared activity, piquing their interest in reading and writing skills. It also aimed to teach today's Twitter generation, the value of a postcard and writing letters.
Generating participatory enthusiasm among parents, there is also buzz around uploading the selfie once the postcard reaches each home.
District Election Officer Jalli said that as the students are from high school, these children will always remember this message of need to vote and as they grow into their adulthood would carry on their democratic duties by casting their vote in time. The postcard then becomes a family heirloom celebrating democracy.
"We designed the program in government and private schools on April 9 as most of the students are headed to their villages or homes for the Eid and Bihu festival. The timing of the program is designed in such a way that students remember this message of the need to vote and give it to their extended family as they get together to enjoy the spring festivities" said Soma Roy, Circle Officer (A), Boko, Kamrup and Assisting Officer, SVEEP Cell.