Lok Sabha 2024 elections: 1 lakh students in Assam write post cards urging parents to vote

Guwahati: The social media and messaging apps may have become part of their lives but more than one lakh students in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday took to the old postcards urging their parents to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

One lakh students, hailing from 526 educational institutions across Kamrup district, between Class VIII and Class XI, crafted heartfelt appeals on postcards, beseeching their parents to cast their votes on the election day for their better future, for a more participative democracy, for growth of India, Kamrup District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Keerthi Jalli, said.

The initiative was taken by Kamrup election district as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of the EC with a slogan, 'Maa-Deutaloi Votdanor Ahbaan' (appeals to parents to cast votes). The primary objective was to achieve a 100% voter turnout for this Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7 in Kamrup, Jalli said in a statement.

Elections for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam are scheduled on April 19, 26 and May 7.

"With a target of one lakh households, we intend to touch atleast seven lakh people that would include parents and grandparents, which is 90% of our voter population The remaining 10% young voters are being targeted in a more creative way," she further said.

The initiative encourages students to choose art form to express their appeal. Students have been given the famous yellow post card of Indian postal department.