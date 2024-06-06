Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJD forms committee to examine cause of election defeat

Bhubaneswar: The BJD will form a committee to examine the cause of its defeat in the elections in Odisha, a party leader has said.
BJD's Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party president Naveen Patnaik with the newly-elected legislators.
"The party has decided to form a committee, which will submit its report to the president," he said on Wednesday.
"We will have to wait for the report of the committee on the cause of the defeat," he said.
The BJP stormed to power in Odisha on Tuesday, securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats and bringing an end to the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government that ruled the state for 24 years.
The BJD managed to win 51 seats, while the Congress bagged 14 constituencies. The CPI (M) got one seat, and three Independent candidates also emerged victorious..
Published 06 June 2024, 05:39 IST