Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has not shed its mindset of imposing Emergency: PM Modi

"I.N.D.I.A. alliance leaders in Tamil Nadu want destruction of Sanatan (dharma), and (yet) in Maharashtra they are called to speak at rallies. Congress boycotted the Ram temple pran-pratishta (consecration).... on the first Ram Navmi (after the event ), `Surya Tilak' was done using Sun's rays and the country was filled with devotion. But an INDIA alliance leader called it a sham. This is the real face of Congress," Modi said.

"Make the Congress pay for its sins in Maharashtra," the prime minister added.

"The 2024 elections are for fulfilling the dream of Viksit (developed) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat. The country is all set to take a decisive step in this direction," he said.

Modi also accused Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of being anti-development and anti-farmer, adding that to vote for them was to waste one's vote.

"Before 2014, there was a perception that nothing good can happen in the country. There was despair all around, especially among the poor, farmers, women. A poor man's son (referring to himself) has worshipped those who had been left out (of development)....Now, the country is filled with self-confidence and is looking forward to Modi's guarantees which come with a roadmap and commitment," the prime minister said.

Listing the achievements of his government, he said some four crore people benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 50 crore people were brought into the ambit of banking and became part of the (formal) economy, 25 crore people were brought out of the Below-Poverty-Line (BPL) category, 11 crore people got water connections, and electricity reached all villages.