Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Defeated Congress nominee urges Siddaramaiah to relook at guarantees

Mysuru, DHNS: The losing Congress candidate from the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency M Lakshmana said on Saturday that the election results in the state indicated that a large chunk of the people did not like guarantee schemes.
“BJP leaders spoke against the guarantee schemes during the election campaign and the people have supported them. So, the people may be against them. Thus, it is better that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah takes a relook at them,” he told reporters here.
“Over 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes are from the upper classes. Why should free electricity be given to one who owns an expensive car and gets a salary of over Rs 25,000. It is better that the CM reconsiders providing guarantee scheme benefits at least to them”.
Earlier this year, Congress MLA from Magadi H C Balakrishna, a loyalist of deputy CM D K Shivakumar, had said that the five guarantees must be stopped, if the party fares badly in the Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 08 June 2024, 22:51 IST