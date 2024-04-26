Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Fierce triangular fight in Maharashtra's Akola

Akola: A fierce triangular fight is being witnessed in Akola where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar is taking on Anup Dhotre of BJP and Dr Abhay Patil of the Congress, both first-time contestants.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar, the founder of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), who is playing the role of Third Front, is a veteran of Akola politics - having contested the seat several times and winning twice in 1998 for Republican Party of India (RPI) and in 1999 for Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM). Ambedkar had also served one term in Rajya Sabha.