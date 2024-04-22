JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Karnataka Assembly speaker calls PM Modi ‘Shani’ afflicting country

'Modi is a shani which has gripped this country. We are waiting for June 4. We have prayed God to rid the country of this Shani,' Ramesh Kumar said.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 00:38 IST

Former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has referred to Prime Minister Modi as a “shani” afflicting the country. Shani is often referred to as a malefic planet. 

“Modi is a shani which has gripped this country. We are waiting for June 4. We have prayed God to rid the country of this Shani,” Ramesh Kumar said.

He was speaking at Congress campaign in Rojarhalli village of Kolar taluk.

Coming down heavily on the prime minister, he said, “It is unfortunate to see that the seat once occupied by Indira Gandhi, who boosted the self-confidence of people belonging to all castes and communities, including women, is now occupied by Modi.”

(Published 22 April 2024, 00:38 IST)
