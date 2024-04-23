Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Free poha, jalebi & ice-cream for early voters in Indore

Indore: The proprietors of food shops in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have decided to offer poha, jalebis and ice-cream free of cost to those who cast their votes in the early hours of polling in the Lok Sabha polls next month.

Indore, the largest constituency in terms of number of voters in the state, will vote on May 13.

According to the shop owners, the decision to offer free food items was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of these commercial establishments chaired by District Magistrate Ashish Singh.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Singh said, "We want to make Indore Lok Sabha constituency number one in the country in terms of voting and for this, the help of commercial establishments is being taken."

Gunjan Sharma, president of the merchant association of the city's famous chaat-chowpatty food hub '56 shop', said that people who vote between 7 am and 9 am will be served free poha and jalebi at this most famous place in the city.