Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Freedom fighter G G Parikh exercises his franchise in Mumbai

PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 11:39 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 11:39 IST

Mumbai: Centenarian freedom fighter Dr G G Parikh, who has been voting since India's first general elections in 1951-52, exercised his franchise in the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls in the fifth and final phase in Maharashtra on Monday.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided a home voting facility for senior citizens above 75, a wheelchair-borne Parikh (100) chose to visit the polling station at Girton High School in Grant Road.

With the help of social activists and his housekeeper, Parikh, popularly known as GG, was wheeled into the polling booth around 10.30 am.

Parikh took part in the Indian freedom struggle and participated in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and the Goa liberation movement.

He was jailed for 10 months during the Quit India movement and arrested for his activism during the Emergency.

Parikh, the chairman and founder of Yusuf Meherally Centre in Raigad, turned 100 on December 30, 2023.

Published 20 May 2024, 11:39 IST
