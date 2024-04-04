Lok Sabha elections 2024: H D Kumaraswamy files nominations from Mandya

Speaking on the occasion, JD(S) youth wing leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy exuded confidence that the NDA will win all the 28 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

The BJP leaders have directed their cadres that it could be possible only if the workers of both the parties work at the ground level. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people after H D Kumaraswamy's name was announced, he said. Nikhil also welcomed Independent MLA A Sumalatha's decision to support the BJP.

B S Yediyurappa said, the environment is favourable for NDA candidate Kumaraswamy in the Mandya segment. The NDA will win all the 28 seats. To a query, he said, MP A Sumalatha will join the BJP officially on April 6, at the party office, in Bengaluru.

The party's plan to hold a roadshow was cancelled as the Police department denied permission due to the heat wave. A convention was held on the premises of Mandya University, in Mandya. Kumaraswamy will later visit Bengaluru rural to participate in the nomination filing process of BJP candidate Dr C N Manjunath.