Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh. He made his political debut in 2008 as the youth wing president of his brother Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam, but left after it merged with the Congress.
He then founded the Jana Sena in 2014. He was famous during Praja Rajyam days for his fiery speeches and punch dialogues. Though he did not contest in 2014 polls, he supported the BJP and TDP alliance.
The BJP-TDP-Jana Sena combined swept the polls that year. TDP sweeping all the seats in West Godavari, a strong Kapu belt in 2014 polls was seen as an indication of Pawan Kalyan’s mettle in bringing in Naidu’s party to power.
Jana Sena contested the 2019 polls. He contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka and lost from both the Assembly segments.
