Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh. He made his political debut in 2008 as the youth wing president of his brother Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam, but left after it merged with the Congress.

He then founded the Jana Sena in 2014. He was famous during Praja Rajyam days for his fiery speeches and punch dialogues. Though he did not contest in 2014 polls, he supported the BJP and TDP alliance.