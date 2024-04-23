JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar, says Ramdas Athawale

Last Updated 23 April 2024, 16:54 IST
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 16:54 IST

Patna: The BJP-led NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Athawale, who heads the RPI (Athawale), said the people of the country have decided to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

"Both BJP and Nitish Kumar have come together. Now, the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar," he said.

"RJD and its allies have been totally exposed. During the RJD regime in Bihar, the state witnessed caste conflicts and clashes. But during the NDA regime, the state did not witness any such incident," he added.

(Published 23 April 2024, 16:54 IST)
