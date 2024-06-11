Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Nobody is unsafe in country, will move forward with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', says Rijiju

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dismissed "propaganda" talk of persecution of minorities in India and asserted that "nobody is unsafe" in this country as everybody is taken care of due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive approach.

Rijiju, who took charge of the minority affairs ministry, said the ministry will move forward with Modi's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

Asked what he would tell those, both within the country and outside, who talk about persecution of minorities, Rijiju said, "We are not bothered by the propaganda. We are concerned about the welfare of every Indian. When the prime minister says 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas and sabka prayas' means everybody has to be together, they have to be united in every sense."

"When the prime minister initiates a scheme, it does not discriminate among anybody on the lines of caste, creed and religion. So, 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is the mantra. Nobody is unsafe in this country. Everybody is taken care of because of Prime Minister Modi's inclusive approach and policies," Rijiju asserted.