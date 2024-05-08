Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Odisha restricts use of drone during PM Modi's visit to state

Security personnel have noticed the use of drones to cover the visuals of Modi's speech during rallies and public meetings, that can be a threat to the Prime Minister.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 07:08 IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has restricted the use of drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha and asked concerned district collectors to declare the venues as "no drone zone" and "no flying zone".

The Director Intelligence of Odisha Police has written a letter to the Director of Information and Public Relations to disseminate the information to media organisations.

During the visit of the PM to Odisha on May 6, security personnel had observed that some media persons used drones to take visuals of Modi during public meetings, rallies, and roadshows inviting threat to the VVIP.

The director of intelligence has asked the collectors concerned to declare all places of function to be visited by the prime minister as "no drone zone/no flying zone" with proper display and signage at all the venues as a security measure.

"Flying drones by media personnel, organisers, and event management teams should be strictly prohibited near the vicinity of the VVIP," said the order.

The DCP of Bhubaneswar, SPs of Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir to restrict the flying of drones near the vicinity of the prime minister's upcoming visit to the state and to take action against the defaulters.

Modi is scheduled to make a two-day visit to the state again on May 10.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10. He is also likely to address public meetings at Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir on the next day.

Published 08 May 2024, 07:08 IST
