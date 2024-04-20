Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Haryana Blues?

Haryana Blues?

Factional feud is delaying the finalisation of Congress candidates for Haryana, which will be going to polls on May 25. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has set up a committee to thrash out differences but it has so far not been able to bring peace among warring leaders. Last heard is that the party’s Central Election Committee had cleared some names, including those of Deependra Hooda and Kumari Selja. There is no official word and Congress cadre are still waiting to start campaigning.

