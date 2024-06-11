Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi says poll results a 'message from people' to Modi

The Congress leader also said that the I.N.D.I. alliance succeeded this time as for the first time the alliance partners cooperated with each other in the polls.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 14:19 IST
Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter had lowered the dignity of his post during his rule since 2014 and said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls results were a 'message' to him from the people of the country telling him that they did not like his (Modi) 'politics' and 'vision'.

Speaking at a function in his LS constituency of Raebareli along with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul also said that such was the resolve of the people of Uttar Pradesh to oust the BJP that even the Prime Minister could barely scrape through on the Varanasi LS seat.

''Had Priyanka contested from Varanasi, Modi would have lost by 2-3 lakh votes,'' he said.

The Congress leader said that the results had delivered a message to Modi and union home minister Amit Shah that the people would not tolerate any attempt to change the Constitution.

''The country was united in opposing the BJP as they (Modi, Shah) were trying to change the Constitution,'' Rahul added. He also referred to the photo showing Modi keeping a copy of the Constitution on his head.

Training guns of Modi, he said that the politics in the country had undergone a big change since 2014. ''For the first time the prime minister of the country openly indulged in the politics of hatred and violence.....this is against our culture,'' he said.

''UP showed the way to the country...the people of UP voted against the politics of hatred and violence,'' he remarked.

''This is just the beginning.....India has told Modi that the people do not like his brand of politics and vision....UP has sent the message that the people of the state wanted the I.N.D.I. alliance,'' he said.

Rahul also referred to the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya. ''The people of Ayodhya have also sent a message to Modi.....only billionaires, celebrities were invited at Ram Temple consecration event....even our President, a tribal, was not invited,'' he added.

The Congress leader also said that the I.N.D.I. alliance succeeded this time as for the first time the alliance partners cooperated with each other in the polls.

A large number of Congress and Samajwadi Party workers were present at the event, which was addressed among others by Priyanka and Kishori Lal Sharma, who was elected from Amethi seat defeating former union minister Smriti Irani.

