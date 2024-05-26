Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stalin says DMK will dedicate I.N.D.I.A. bloc's victory in LS polls to Karunanidhi

Whenever democracy faced crisis situations, "leaders from North India looked up to Karunanidhi" and it was his "stellar contributions" that ensured the retrieval of democracy and brought stability to the government, and "this cannot be disputed by anybody", Stalin said. "It was Karunanidhi who championed state autonomy at the national level, batting for federalism." He went on to say, "The Lok Sabha election results will be out on June 4. That day we shall hoist the victory flag and dedicate I.N.D.I.A.'s (bloc) victory to Kalaignar," he said, adding that the centenary celebrations would be organised at the national level.