Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule wins from Baramati by over 20,000 votes

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule won the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Maharashtra's Baramati constituency by more than 20,000 votes.

It was a battle of 'Pawars' in Baramati as sitting MP Sule was up against NCP chief Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

While Sule got 2,14,625 votes, Sunetra Pawar gained 1,93,823 votes.