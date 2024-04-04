Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Trivia: Serial 'election losers', independents who refuse to call it quits

Asked about his campaign plans, Padmarajan said, 'I ask people not vote for me, I don't want the votes but I want to continue to hold the tag of most unsuccessful candidate. I don't campaign but when I go for filing nomination, I do that in a grand way.'

From former chief ministers like Jayalalitha, M Karunanidhi, YSR Reddy and AK Antony to filmstars Hema Malini and Vijayakanth -- the list of bigwigs against whom Padmarajan has contested is long.