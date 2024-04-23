Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uncertainty prevails over Ladakh's BJP, Congress candidates

Srinagar: In the rugged terrain of Ladakh, where the mighty Himalayas cast their imposing shadow over the land, political uncertainty prevails as the BJP, which has been holding the Parliamentary seat for the last two consecutive terms, and the Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

The constituency is scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. The National Conference (NC), which holds considerable influence in Kargil district and has also won the seat or backed the independents who emerged victorious, has given Ladakh seat to Congress as per seat sharing agreement between the two parties.

However, the decision of the two national parties to delay announcing their candidates lies in the ongoing protests by the residents of Ladakh Union Territory in support of their demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, a collective representing several social, religious, political and student organisations of Leh and Kargil have been spearheading the agitation since 2020 and despite several rounds of talks with the Central government, the issue remains unresolved.

With less than a month left for the polls in Ladakh constituency, the BJP’s indecision has triggered speculation as to whether it will field its candidate in the cold desert region or not.

The BJP’s Ladakh unit had shortlisted three names, including incumbent MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and sent it to the party high command for approval, sources said. However, the high command has been undecided so far about whether to field a candidate for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat or not.

A senior Congress leader told DH that it will announce its candidate in the coming days with “Nuwan Rigzin Jora, former MLA, emerging as a consensus candidate.”