Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting: Political bigwigs cast their vote

A total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories are voting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling began Friday morning and political bigwigs reached at polling booths and exercised their right to vote. Take a look at the pictures...
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 06:36 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his family members show their inked finger after casting votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Khatima.

Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tawang.

Credit: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

BJP candidate Ashish Dubey and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur.

Credit: PTI

NPP candidate Agatha Sangma shows her identification card as she waits in a queue at a polling station to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tura, Meghalaya.

Credit: PTI

BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari with his family shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at a polling booth in West Garo Hills.

Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur.

Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Rangaswamy registered his vote at Tilaspet Government School in Puducherry.

Credit: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh.

Credit: X/@KirenRijiju

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shows his identification card as he arrives to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner.

Credit: PTI

Congress candidate Kamal Nath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara.

Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shows his fingers marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.

Credit: PTI

(Published 19 April 2024, 06:36 IST)
