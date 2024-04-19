Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 Voting: Political bigwigs cast their vote

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his family members show their inked finger after casting votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Khatima.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tawang.
BJP candidate Ashish Dubey and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur.
NPP candidate Agatha Sangma shows her identification card as she waits in a queue at a polling station to cast her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Tura, Meghalaya.
BJP candidate from Nagpur Nitin Gadkari with his family shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at a polling booth in West Garo Hills.
Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Rampur.
Chief Minister Rangaswamy registered his vote at Tilaspet Government School in Puducherry.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nafra village, Arunachal Pradesh.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shows his identification card as he arrives to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner.
Congress candidate Kamal Nath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shows his fingers marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
(Published 19 April 2024, 06:36 IST)