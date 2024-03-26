Lok Sabha polls 2024: Interesting battle in Marathwada

Mumbai: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Maharashtra's Marathwada is seeing a rise in Maratha reservation demand and the OBC resistance which might spring a few surprises in the poll results. Moreover, extreme weather events, water crisis and farmer issues might add to the existing issues and decide the results.

Marathwada has a total of eight Lok Sabha seats. These seats are, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, Osmanabad, and Latur (SC).

Elections will be held in the region in three phases.