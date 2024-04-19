JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Polling under way for inner, outer Manipur seats

Inner Manipur comprises 32 assembly segments while Outer Manipur has 15 segments.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 03:08 IST

Follow Us

Imphal: Polling is under way on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections to Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur seats, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

Voting began at 7 am in 2,107 polling stations, he said.

Over 15.44 lakh voters, including 8, 02, 577 women and 246 transgender electors, will exercise their franchise in the first phase of elections.

Inner Manipur comprises 32 assembly segments while Outer Manipur has 15 segments.

As many as 18,091 internally displaced people will exercise their franchise across 85 special polling stations, the official said.

Altogether 8,000 polling personnel have been deployed.

In view of the elections, security has been tightened in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 03:08 IST)
India NewsManipurLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT